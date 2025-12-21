Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,788,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

