Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $51.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $51,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 109,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 487.2% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 12.6%

QUAL opened at $198.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

