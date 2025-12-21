SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 194,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.1%

XLSR opened at $62.14 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $873.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.