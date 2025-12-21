Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.