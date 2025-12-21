Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,682 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

