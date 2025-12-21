Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,663 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

