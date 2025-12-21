Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

STIP opened at $102.32 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.