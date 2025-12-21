Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
STIP opened at $102.32 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
