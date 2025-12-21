Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Matauro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the third quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

