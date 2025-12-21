Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Matauro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the third quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.
Trending Headlines about iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue silver could outpace gold again in 2026 as industrial and investment demand remain strong, supporting continued appetite for silver ETFs like SLV. Silver could outgain gold again in 2026, but may face some early headwinds
- Positive Sentiment: Silver has been setting recurring record highs in December, a momentum signal that often drives fresh inflows into SLV from trend-following and retail investors. Silver setting regular record highs in December; what about 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: A longer-view bullish thesis positions silver as the next market leader over tech in 2026, attracting allocation shifts that can benefit SLV. Silver, Not Silicon: Why The Next Market Leader In 2026 Won’t Be AI
- Positive Sentiment: Performance write-ups highlighting how much SLV returned over multi-year windows are driving investor interest and inflows into the ETF. Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning iShares Silver Trust Stock In The Last 5 Years
- Positive Sentiment: Broad ETF trend reports show commodities ETFs — including silver products — drew meaningful inflows this year, supporting higher SLV AUM and liquidity. 2025 in ETFs: Crypto, Defense, & Commodities
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday market notes show quieter trading with silver steady while gold drifts, suggesting current moves may be supply/demand driven rather than broad risk flows. Gold price down a bit, silver solidly up in quieter trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Small-cap explorer financing news (Pinnacle Silver & Gold) is industry-relevant but unlikely to move SLV materially — it’s a sector-level background item. Pinnacle Silver and Gold closes C$1.1M first tranche to fund Mexico project
- Negative Sentiment: Tame U.S. CPI and subsequent gold strength have triggered profit-taking in silver at times, pressuring short-term silver prices and creating volatility for SLV holders. Gold rallies following tame U.S. CPI print; silver down on profit taking
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged profit-taking and price-pressure ahead of key macro prints (CPI), flagging short-term downside risk for silver and SLV during data-driven market windows. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver ahead of U.S. CPI
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary on whether to chase the rally warns of potential sharp corrections — a reminder SLV can be volatile and susceptible to momentum reversals. Silver prices are flying. Should you try to catch the rally, or bet against it?
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.