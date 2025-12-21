Insider Buying: Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Purchases $61,657.68 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $61,657.68. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 15,186,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,818.96. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 70,795 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,935.60.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 86,022 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $144,516.96.

On Monday, December 15th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 850,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,436,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 270,431 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $462,437.01.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 42,781 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $73,155.51.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 200 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 50,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 3,831 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,512.70.

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Shares of PROP stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ: PROP) is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The firm seeks to identify and capitalize on undervalued or overlooked assets, applying a disciplined approach to drilling, completion and production optimization. By concentrating on core resource plays, Prairie Operating aims to deliver steady production growth and free cash flow.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds working interests in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Featured Stories

