Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,551 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF $MMTM

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $292.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.41. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.69.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months. MMTM was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

