Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) CAO Sells $46,824.08 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $46,824.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,887.84. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander Azoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Alexander Azoy sold 4,343 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $96,631.75.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Alexander Azoy sold 2,376 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $51,986.88.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Alexander Azoy sold 1,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $36,803.00.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Arcus will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 14, 2026 — a high?visibility forum that can accelerate investor interest, provide clinical/program updates and attract buy?side attention ahead of catalysts. Arcus to Present at JPM

Arcus will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 14, 2026 — a high?visibility forum that can accelerate investor interest, provide clinical/program updates and attract buy?side attention ahead of catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst notes are mixed-to-constructive: some firms raised price targets and UBS/Bank of America reaffirmed coverage, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target — this supports upside but depends on upcoming clinical and commercial news. MarketBeat analyst summary

Recent analyst notes are mixed-to-constructive: some firms raised price targets and UBS/Bank of America reaffirmed coverage, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target — this supports upside but depends on upcoming clinical and commercial news. Negative Sentiment: Significant, clustered insider selling occurred Dec. 16–18: CEO Terry Rosen sold large blocks (multiple filings totaling ~54k shares across two days), and other senior officers (CFO, COO, President, CAO, General Counsel and others) also sold shares — this concentrated executive selling is likely weighing on sentiment and may prompt short?term selling pressure. See CEO SEC filing for details. CEO Form 4

Significant, clustered insider selling occurred Dec. 16–18: CEO Terry Rosen sold large blocks (multiple filings totaling ~54k shares across two days), and other senior officers (CFO, COO, President, CAO, General Counsel and others) also sold shares — this concentrated executive selling is likely weighing on sentiment and may prompt short?term selling pressure. See CEO SEC filing for details. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (CAO Alexander Azoy, CFO Robert Goeltz II, COO Jennifer Jarrett, President Juan Jaen, General Counsel Carolyn Tang, and insider Richard Markus) were filed and aggregated to meaningful dollar amounts — investors often interpret broad leadership selling as a negative signal even when trades may be for diversification or tax reasons. InsiderTrades summary

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,120,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 652,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 53,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 242.3% in the third quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 547,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 387,609 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

