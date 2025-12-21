Jacquelyn Sumer Sells 3,480 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jacquelyn Sumer sold 3,480 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $33,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,627.44. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.10. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Research upgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

