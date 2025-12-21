Jacquelyn Sumer Sells 3,480 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jacquelyn Sumer sold 3,480 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $33,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,627.44. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.10. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
