Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,956 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,466,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,138,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150,680 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

