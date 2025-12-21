Johannson Yap Sells 680 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) CIO Johannson Yap sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,054.90. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE FR opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.44%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

