Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New $871,000 Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $503,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the second quarter worth $209,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. William Blair began coverage on Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

