AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.84.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

