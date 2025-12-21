AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,288,200,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,959,000 after acquiring an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $401.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.84.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

