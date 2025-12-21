Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,066 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,071.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,141.73.
- Positive Sentiment: Late?stage trial win — Lilly’s oral GLP?1 pill orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints in the ATTAIN?MAINTAIN Phase 3 trial, showing patients who switched from Wegovy or Zepbound kept essentially all prior weight loss; Lilly has submitted orforglipron to the FDA for obesity. PR Newswire: Lilly’s orforglipron helped people maintain weight loss
- Positive Sentiment: Program momentum and regulatory progress — Chugai and other releases highlight positive topline Phase 3 results and Lilly’s FDA filing for orforglipron, reinforcing the company’s leadership in oral GLP?1s. This raises prospects for rapid commercial adoption if approved. TipRanks: Chugai highlights positive Phase 3 results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and upside forecasts — Bank of America and other outlets point to improved quality metrics and forecast material upside (BofA cites potential multi?billion sales for new oral obesity therapies), while Daiwa upgraded LLY — all supportive of higher valuations. Benzinga: BofA sees room for stock upside American Banking News: Daiwa upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline depth — Lilly advanced eloralintide into Phase 3, strengthening its obesity/diabetes pipeline beyond orforglipron; this is strategic for longer?term growth but not an immediate revenue driver. TipRanks: Lilly advances eloralintide into Phase 3
- Neutral Sentiment: Branding/marketing initiatives — Lilly’s consumer outreach (e.g., Olympics tie?ins) supports awareness for new therapies but has unclear near?term financial impact. MM&M: Lilly debuts video featuring Team USA
- Negative Sentiment: Pricing pressure in Canada — Reuters reported Lilly cut prices of Mounjaro and Zepbound in Canada by ~20% or more, which could compress margins or reduce realized revenue per prescription in markets facing tougher pricing/regulatory scrutiny. Reuters: Lilly cuts price of diabetes, weight-loss drugs in Canada
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
