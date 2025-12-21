Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday, December 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval Price Performance
Alfa Laval Company Profile
Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.
The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.