Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

ALFVY stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Alfa Laval has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

