Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) vs. DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Critical Survey

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66% Fission Uranium N/A -2.10% -2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DeFi Technologies and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Fission Uranium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 169.46 -$15.03 million $0.17 23.43 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million ($0.01) -50.43

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Fission Uranium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fission Uranium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DeFi Technologies. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Fission Uranium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

