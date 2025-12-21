Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cascades

Insider Activity at Cascades

Cascades Stock Down 0.2%

In related news, insider Jï¿½Rï¿½Me Porlier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total transaction of C$49,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,592.83. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$12.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.42.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.