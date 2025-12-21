Perpetual Ltd Lowers Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,259 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 37,678 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI opened at $32.64 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 79.69% and a return on equity of 11.97%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 72.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

