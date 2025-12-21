Perpetual Ltd Sells 5,898 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

