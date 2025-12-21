Perpetual Ltd Sells 8,129 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $53,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $468.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

