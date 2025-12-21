Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,997,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,012,086,000 after acquiring an additional 589,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115,183 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,609,000 after purchasing an additional 792,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.77.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $464,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,468,962.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:A opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $160.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.