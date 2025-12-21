Perpetual Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,022,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,492,000 after buying an additional 407,078 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $177,368,310 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $671.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.65. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

