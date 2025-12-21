Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 19,507 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

