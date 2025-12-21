18,820 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $350.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. CLSA began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $265.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $268.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $298.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 369,852 shares of company stock worth $79,364,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

