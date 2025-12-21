Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,013,000 after buying an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after acquiring an additional 834,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $658.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $731.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.92.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded GE Vernova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.