Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in SLB were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in SLB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild Redb raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.42.

SLB Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.73.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.