Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 30,185 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,389,000 after buying an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414,037 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,406 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

