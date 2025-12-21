Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571,561 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,098,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,255 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $250,398,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,199,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,935,000 after purchasing an additional 907,612 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,204,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after buying an additional 8,938,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 17,853,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

