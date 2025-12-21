Perpetual Ltd Buys 20,649 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,685.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. antitrust agencies cleared Nvidia’s investment in Intel — removes a major regulatory hurdle and likely unlocks capital and collaboration benefits that investors view as supportive for Intel’s turnaround. Read More. Read More.

U.S. antitrust agencies cleared Nvidia’s investment in Intel — removes a major regulatory hurdle and likely unlocks capital and collaboration benefits that investors view as supportive for Intel’s turnaround. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s new Arizona fab (18A) is now in high?volume production — a potential long?term positive for manufacturing competitiveness and foundry ambitions, but the facility has yet to announce major external customers, leaving near?term revenue upside uncertain. Read More.

Intel’s new Arizona fab (18A) is now in high?volume production — a potential long?term positive for manufacturing competitiveness and foundry ambitions, but the facility has yet to announce major external customers, leaving near?term revenue upside uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports describe leadership and Washington strategy shifts as Intel quietly repositions to win policy support and funding for U.S. capacity — this could help secure subsidies and contracts but outcomes depend on political negotiation. Read More.

Reports describe leadership and Washington strategy shifts as Intel quietly repositions to win policy support and funding for U.S. capacity — this could help secure subsidies and contracts but outcomes depend on political negotiation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational headlines around the CEO and alleged conflicts (and associated public backlash) remain a risk that can pressure sentiment and short?term trading volatility if escalated. Read More.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.