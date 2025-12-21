Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,300 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.12% of Popular worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,059,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $47,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Popular by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,043.36. This trade represents a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 193,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,907,770. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

