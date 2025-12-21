Peoples Bank KS Has $2.03 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Peoples Bank KS lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KGI Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.19.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE JPM opened at $316.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.