Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $310.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $313.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.75.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,512.20. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.