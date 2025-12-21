Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 7,289 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,467,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,785,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,961,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,803,000 after buying an additional 1,080,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after buying an additional 219,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $69.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

