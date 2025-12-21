First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,201,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,780,000 after purchasing an additional 198,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,526,000 after buying an additional 957,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,135,000 after acquiring an additional 258,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,123,000 after acquiring an additional 118,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.1996 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

