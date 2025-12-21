Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,961 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $7,398,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,279,000 after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.47 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

