Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,276 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 335.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after buying an additional 812,854 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 62.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

