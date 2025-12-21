Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 198,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 145,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Fortuna Mining has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $246.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

