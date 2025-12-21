Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,049,000 after buying an additional 676,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $139,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,136,000 after acquiring an additional 144,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,494,000 after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 803,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $278.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.79 and its 200-day moving average is $250.02. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.00 and a 1-year high of $278.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $244.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.29.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

