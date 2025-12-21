Contrasting American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Strategic Investment and Offerpad Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Offerpad Solutions 1 5 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.29, indicating a potential upside of 66.36%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -40.92% -97.07% -13.64% Offerpad Solutions -8.74% -147.32% -19.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Offerpad Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.34 -$140.59 million ($8.78) -0.90 Offerpad Solutions $918.82 million 0.06 -$62.16 million ($1.94) -0.71

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Offerpad Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats American Strategic Investment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online. It buys and sells homes through cash offer and listing services. In addition, the company offers renovation services; and ancillary products and services, including mortgage, title insurance, and escrow services, as well as Offerpad Bundle Rewards program that allows customers to receive various discounts when selling and buying a home. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

