Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 26,992 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1466 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

