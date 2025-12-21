Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. $RLI

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 98.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 106,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RLI by 96.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after buying an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RLI by 59.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,054,000 after buying an additional 245,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

RLI Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.56. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

About RLI

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

