Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$15.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital lowered Capstone Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

TSE CS opened at C$13.19 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$833.28 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

