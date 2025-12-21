Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,602.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 143,095 shares of company stock worth $14,228,950 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

