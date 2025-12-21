Insider Buying: Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Director Buys C$74,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,654,000. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their position.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.95.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.70 million for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Total Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.