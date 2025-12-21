Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 2,735 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,411.95. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 374,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,119,776.10. This trade represents a 0.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2,524 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $95,432.44.

On Monday, December 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,340 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $162,185.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 47.37%. Analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $6.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SLGL) is a U.S.-based advanced materials company specializing in the development and commercialization of nanostructured materials using proprietary sol-gel processes. Leveraging expertise in materials chemistry and thin-film deposition, the company focuses on the production of metal oxide powders, sols, coatings and functional inks designed to enhance performance in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrosion- and abrasion-resistant coatings, dielectric and conductive films, catalyst supports and specialty fillers.

