Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel Sells $122,450.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $122,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 103,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,347.70. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.43%.The company’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,533,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 542,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.